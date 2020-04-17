Compass Group (LON:CPG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,500

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,920 ($25.26) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Compass Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,628.46 ($21.42).

Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,337.50 ($17.59) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,327.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,793.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason purchased 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

