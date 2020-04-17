Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 7% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $302,886.14 and $139,610.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.01102892 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00174273 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00191479 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048763 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,973,727 coins and its circulating supply is 7,077,125 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

