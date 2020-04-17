CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Short Interest Update

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 244,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

NYSE CCR traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $137.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.