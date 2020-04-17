Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,916.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $43,211,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,049. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

