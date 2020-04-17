Cormark Comments on Rogers Communications’ Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.95 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

