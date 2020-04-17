Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 339.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 64,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 40,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 269,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

