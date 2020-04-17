Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $3.63 Million in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. BlackRock TCP Capital comprises 2.7% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 108,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 73,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TCPC. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $7.85 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $453.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.