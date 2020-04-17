Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,222 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

