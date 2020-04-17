Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.