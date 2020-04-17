Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.82 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000. Square accounts for about 4.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,433,000 after buying an additional 321,411 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after buying an additional 323,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $228,755,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,097,000 after buying an additional 284,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 2.82. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

