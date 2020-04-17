Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,365 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,365 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. People’s United Financial accounts for 0.9% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

