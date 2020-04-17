Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Short Interest Up 16.9% in March

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 1,393,800 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 70.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 572,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 313,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTX opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.10.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRTX. ValuEngine upgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

