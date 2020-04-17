COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.0197 on Top Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, COTI has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. COTI has a market cap of $9.86 million and $1.80 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 499,091,395 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

