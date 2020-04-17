Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 108.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.17 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47.

