Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 5,028 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,866 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $101.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $162.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.