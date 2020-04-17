Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

