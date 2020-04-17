County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Update

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,512.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. DA Davidson lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

