Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 725 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,726 ($49.01), for a total transaction of £27,013.50 ($35,534.73). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 500 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,367 ($44.29), for a total transaction of £16,835 ($22,145.49).

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,619.63 ($47.61) on Friday. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,020 ($52.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,413.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,357.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

