Cred Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Kyber Network, Bibox and Bilaxy. Cred has a total market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cred has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.02734210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00224848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Huobi, UEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Bilaxy, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

