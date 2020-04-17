Credit Suisse Group Lowers AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target to GBX 4,200

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AVEVA Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,223.18 ($55.55).

AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 3,394 ($44.65) on Friday. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,350 ($70.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,595.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,299.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

In other news, insider Jennifer Allerton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,452 ($45.41) per share, for a total transaction of £172,600 ($227,045.51). Also, insider Peter Herweck bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,532 ($46.46) per share, for a total transaction of £88,300 ($116,153.64).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

