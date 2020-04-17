Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

CDNS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $208,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,313,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $824,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,445,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,845 shares of company stock valued at $21,992,022. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $0. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

