Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $89.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Encompass Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.22.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.