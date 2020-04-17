Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised INFORMA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.83. 307,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,360. INFORMA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84.

About INFORMA PLC/S

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

