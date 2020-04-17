Critical Contrast: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) & Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NASDAQ:TSM)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Power Integrations and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 1 1 2 0 2.25 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 0 1 4 0 2.80

Power Integrations presently has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Power Integrations pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Power Integrations has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Integrations and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $420.67 million 6.68 $193.47 million $1.78 53.13 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $34.63 billion 7.85 $11.19 billion $2.15 24.37

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than Power Integrations. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 45.99% 9.27% 8.24% Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 32.28% 21.27% 15.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Power Integrations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. beats Power Integrations on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services. It is also involved in investing activities. The company operates in North America, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

