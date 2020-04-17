Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 5,433.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of Crossamerica Partners worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,106 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 111,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Crossamerica Partners by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crossamerica Partners by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 47,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $9.17 on Friday. Crossamerica Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $354.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $512.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Maura Topper acquired 3,245 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,945.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,932.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keenan D. Lynch acquired 6,650 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,223.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,145 shares of company stock worth $197,121 in the last ninety days.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

