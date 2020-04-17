Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys 8,440 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 2.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.36. 266,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,643. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.