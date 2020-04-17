Crossvault Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

Shares of PNC traded up $10.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.49. 341,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.64.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

