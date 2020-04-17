Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 4.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.2% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded up $23.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $401.57. The stock had a trading volume of 178,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,815. The company has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.94 and its 200-day moving average is $387.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

