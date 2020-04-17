Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 4,526 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

GILD traded up $7.45 on Friday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,848,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,355,340. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

