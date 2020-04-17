Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. 10,292,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,913,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $364.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $132.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,205 shares of company stock worth $27,550,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

