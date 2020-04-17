Crown (CRW) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1,151.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Braziliex, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.03300927 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00770215 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,486,194 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

