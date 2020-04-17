Cryptocean (CRON) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $848,540.51 and $32,231.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.57 or 0.04252736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014073 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009770 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

