Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Update

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 86,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CULP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Culp stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. 48,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,447. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 102.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Culp by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 97,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Culp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,354,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

