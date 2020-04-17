DA Davidson Weighs in on XCel Brands Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XELB)

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of XCel Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the textile maker will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for XCel Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. XCel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.46% of XCel Brands worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

