Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Datasea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,528. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.43. Datasea has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.