Datum (DAT) Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Datum has a total market cap of $673,806.56 and $12,799.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Huobi. During the last week, Datum has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.02737514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00224055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

