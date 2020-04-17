Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after buying an additional 276,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,905,000 after buying an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

NYSE:DE traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.75. The company had a trading volume of 124,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

