DEEX Reaches Market Cap of $506,376.81 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. DEEX has a market capitalization of $506,376.81 and $2,436.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

