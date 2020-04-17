Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung fur Deutsche Bank auf Underperform” mit einem Kursziel von 5 Euro belassen. Die Papiere seien zwar gunstig, schrieb Analyst Jon Peace in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zwei weitere Verlustjahre durften jedoch die Kapitalausstattung aufzehren und auch das Vertrauen in die Ziele der Bank schwer beschadigen./ag/zb

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2020 / 02:08 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.91.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.