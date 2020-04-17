Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADDYY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.17. 84,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,398. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.60.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the third quarter worth approximately $74,851,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 37.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 631.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,872,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,043,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

