Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.34 ($38.77).

FRA DPW traded up €0.74 ($0.86) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €26.19 ($30.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,961,436 shares. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.62.

Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

