Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Achieves Market Cap of $11.78 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.84 or 0.00095831 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and $2,740.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.35 or 0.04249159 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009629 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

DPT is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,358 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

