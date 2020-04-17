Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 5,157,400 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Mohan S. Gyani acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,535.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,500 shares of company stock worth $443,885. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 753.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 634,535 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,546,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 406,840 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 763,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213,607 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $402.48 million, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.62. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

