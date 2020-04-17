Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and YoBit. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $774,550.84 and $167.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023460 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003613 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002871 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.