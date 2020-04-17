Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 6,209,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.35. 2,905,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,157. Docusign has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

