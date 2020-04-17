Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,475 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.44% of Dollar General worth $168,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dollar General by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dollar General by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $180.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.40. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

