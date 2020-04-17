Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.51. 2,828,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

