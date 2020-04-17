Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,124 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.40% of Domino’s Pizza worth $51,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $155,776,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $35,104,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,067,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,483,000 after buying an additional 109,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.52.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $360.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.36 and a 200-day moving average of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

