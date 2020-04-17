Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October makes up about 1.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned 4.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UOCT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,992.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UOCT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,153. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.