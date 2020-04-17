Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 842.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.29. The company had a trading volume of 61,772,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,967,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.